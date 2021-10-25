Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $39,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,525 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,412 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 599,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $64.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.17. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,597 shares of company stock worth $28,477,924 in the last ninety days. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

