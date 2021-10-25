Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,514 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 2.7% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $258,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCO opened at $381.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.31. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.27.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

