MoonSwap Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $143,270.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MoonSwap

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,220,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,200,326 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

