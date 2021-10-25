Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

