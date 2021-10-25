Morpheus.Network Reaches One Day Volume of $500,875.00 (MRPH)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 25th. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $157.04 million and $500,875.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00005289 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00051691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00208399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00103033 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Morpheus.Network

MRPH is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

