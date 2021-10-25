Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives $236.54 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.18. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $156.30 and a 52 week high of $250.36.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 598.7% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

