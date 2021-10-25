Mount Lucas Management LP Cuts Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,532.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $42.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

