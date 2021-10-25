Mount Lucas Management LP Has $124,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,284,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,198,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000.

NYSEARCA:EWO opened at $25.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

