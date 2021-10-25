Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 3,134 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $30.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

