Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $440,300.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $44.17 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,001,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $923,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
