Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $440,300.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $44.17 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,001,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $923,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

