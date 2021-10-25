mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.44 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $15.88 million and $4.44 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.09 or 0.00209441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00103239 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

