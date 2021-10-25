mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.44 Million (MTA)

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $15.88 million and $4.44 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051136 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002631 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.09 or 0.00209441 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00103239 BTC.
  • Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004749 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010724 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

