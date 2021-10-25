M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,223 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Autohome by 5,517.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after buying an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 38.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,416 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,924,000 after purchasing an additional 920,241 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Autohome by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,538,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,326,000 after acquiring an additional 825,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after buying an additional 403,150 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

ATHM opened at $48.04 on Monday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $147.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.