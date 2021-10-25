M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 904,891 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.83 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.77 and a twelve month high of $86.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average is $86.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

