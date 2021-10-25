M&T Bank Corp Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 4,943.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after purchasing an additional 467,208 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth $77,072,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Middleby by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after purchasing an additional 208,470 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,585,000 after purchasing an additional 171,481 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

The Middleby stock opened at $175.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $196.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average of $175.23.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,157. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

