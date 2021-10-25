M&T Bank Corp Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPK opened at $130.03 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.34 and a 200-day moving average of $122.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891 in the last 90 days. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

