M&T Bank Corp Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $75.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.47. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

