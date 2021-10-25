Mudrick Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Mudrick Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up 0.7% of Mudrick Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,112,000 after buying an additional 999,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,329,000 after buying an additional 375,574 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,020,000 after buying an additional 232,533 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,582,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 567,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,781,000 after buying an additional 209,441 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHP opened at $83.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $90.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

