Myriad (XMY) Market Cap Hits $5.53 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $5.53 million and $27,473.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,803,406,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

