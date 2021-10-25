National Bank Financial Comments on Barrick Gold Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.53.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$24.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.88 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.21. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.30 and a 1 year high of C$38.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

