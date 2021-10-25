National Bank Financial Weighs in on Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMX. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

MMX opened at $5.07 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

