National Bankshares Cuts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$20.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

OR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price target (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.41.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

TSE OR opened at C$15.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.39 and a 52-week high of C$18.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 197.18.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$57.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 256.41%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.