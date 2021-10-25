National Bankshares Raises SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$33.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SSRM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$32.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.75.

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$20.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The company has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.29 and a 12 month high of C$27.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

