National Bankshares Raises Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$3.25

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE:TKO opened at C$2.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.46. The firm has a market cap of C$806.19 million and a P/E ratio of 86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.25. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.04 and a 52-week high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$111.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,150.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

