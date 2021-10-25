National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 252.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

