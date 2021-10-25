Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.40

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $28.73 million and $264,267.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003362 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00016371 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,898,614 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

