Naviaddress (NAVI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,924.00

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naviaddress coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Coin Trading

