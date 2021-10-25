Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Navigator reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVGS opened at $8.48 on Friday. Navigator has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.98 million, a PE ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 2.45.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

