NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.56 Million

Brokerages predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce $79.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.68 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $102.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $297.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.60 million to $307.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $370.88 million, with estimates ranging from $341.31 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPTN opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

