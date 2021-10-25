Nervos Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30.54 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $630.76 million and $30.54 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,555.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,215.26 or 0.06632391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.29 or 0.00308851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $627.17 or 0.00986810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00088064 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00454550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00272724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.00252241 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,187,874,973 coins and its circulating supply is 28,334,549,171 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.