Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.01% of Farmer Bros. worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $132.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Farmer Bros. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FARM. Roth Capital raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

