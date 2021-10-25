Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $184.07 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $184.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.42 and a 200-day moving average of $165.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,819 shares of company stock valued at $42,761,998. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

