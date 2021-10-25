Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLO. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $34,307,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $298,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $298,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,270 shares of company stock worth $10,865,376.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.