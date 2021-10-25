Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,207 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE ETRN opened at $11.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.06.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

