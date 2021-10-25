Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,490,000 after purchasing an additional 640,969 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,938 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.