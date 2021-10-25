Neutrino USD Hits Market Cap of $562.70 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $562.70 million and $9.44 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00069007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00073902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00101529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,585.16 or 1.00425539 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.56 or 0.06607459 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021227 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 573,976,114 coins and its circulating supply is 573,975,530 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

