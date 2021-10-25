New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Has $63.09 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises approximately 1.2% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. owned about 0.44% of LKQ worth $63,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in LKQ by 17.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 241.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,663,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 107.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,158,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 135.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,141,000 after purchasing an additional 725,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,778,000 after purchasing an additional 629,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $56.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

