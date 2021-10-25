New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

New York Life Investments Alternatives reduced its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,002 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 140,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,411,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 57,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 263,739 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,643,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 279,013 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 285,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. 851,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017,546. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

