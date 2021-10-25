New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,265 shares during the period. Vodafone Group comprises about 0.9% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of VOD traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

