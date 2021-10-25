New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $2.17 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,732,669,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,766.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,506. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,514.62 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,812.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,593.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,102.57.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,393 shares of company stock valued at $577,611,123 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.