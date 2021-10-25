New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $782,000 Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 5,667.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,546. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4,612.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

