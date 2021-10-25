New York Life Investments Alternatives Increases Stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 67.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx comprises about 2.3% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in BlueLinx were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 42.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3,836.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital increased their price objective on BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other BlueLinx news, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $2,241,800.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $214,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BXC traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,424. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $492.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.87.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 213.94% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

