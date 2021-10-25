New York Life Investments Alternatives Purchases 1,173 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Green Dot by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 7,635 shares of company stock valued at $372,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.25. 599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,317. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

