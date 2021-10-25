New York Life Investments Alternatives Purchases 9,478 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in nVent Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in nVent Electric by 7.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 8.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in nVent Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVT stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.46 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

