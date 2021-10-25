New York Life Investments Alternatives Reduces Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lowered its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 299,948 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,490,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,065,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $193,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $138.03. 26,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.92.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

