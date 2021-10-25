Newscrypto (NWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.25 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 25th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $152.50 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001602 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00068850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00069874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00100809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,221.05 or 0.99889814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.31 or 0.06516439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021390 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

