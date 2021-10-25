NextDAO (NAX) Trading Up 6.6% This Week

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 25th. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $496,884.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00068850 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002620 BTC.

About NextDAO

NAX is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,177,097,601 coins and its circulating supply is 2,136,865,492 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

