NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Price Tops $4,713.61 on Exchanges

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $4,011.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for about $4,713.61 or 0.07509562 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00050479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00214904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00101827 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

MASK is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 216 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.