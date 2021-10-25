NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,869 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $163.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.44. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $258.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

