Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.70. Nokia shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 379,651 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nokia in the second quarter valued at $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nokia by 11,783.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Nokia by 1,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nokia by 38.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462,537 shares during the period. Finally, Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Nokia by 59.1% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

