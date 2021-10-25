Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives $3.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

NAT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 757,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 39,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,649. The company has a market capitalization of $412.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.58. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

